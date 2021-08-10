KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.43.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $409.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $374.70. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $420.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total transaction of $3,181,766.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,544,438.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

