KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34. 1Life Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

