Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$393 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.91 million.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Get Kforce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,273. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73. Kforce has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.