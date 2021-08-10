KickToken [old] Trading 8,766% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken [old] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. KickToken [old] has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $859.00 worth of KickToken [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken [old] has traded 8,766% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken [old] coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.91 or 0.00847439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00107670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041447 BTC.

KickToken [old] Profile

KickToken [old] (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [old]’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,678,694,205 coins. KickToken [old]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken [old]

