Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Increased to C$195.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KXS. Laurentian increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$205.91.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$176.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$156.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 595.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total transaction of C$665,382.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,894,343.73.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.