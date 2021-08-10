Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KIN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

KIN stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $419.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,756,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080 over the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,135,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,957 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.