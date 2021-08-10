Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $110,424.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00159617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00149371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,505.00 or 0.99793241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.64 or 0.00828169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 5,811,369 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

