Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $311.00 and last traded at $311.00. 70 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGDEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.56 and a beta of 0.17.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

