Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.96

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 36260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.