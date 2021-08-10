Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.59, with a volume of 1763404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.76.

Specifically, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$827,235.64. Insiders sold a total of 245,529 shares of company stock worth $2,372,335 in the last quarter.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28. The stock has a market cap of C$9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.