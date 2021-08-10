Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €88.67 ($104.31).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €89.02 ($104.73) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €89.82. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

