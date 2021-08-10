Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $548,000 Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.09% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. 787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,687. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $683.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

