Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 3.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $10,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in AON by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in AON by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $267.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.88.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

