KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $70.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

