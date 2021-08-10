Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,714,000 after acquiring an additional 101,734 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,032,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $525,810,000 after acquiring an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 26.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,302,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,204,000 after acquiring an additional 912,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 27.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,770,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,974,000 after acquiring an additional 815,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 4,707 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $200,141.64. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 112,471 shares worth $4,919,708. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

