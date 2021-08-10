Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 2,900 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $541.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $546.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $502.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

