Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 43.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 41.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC stock opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.