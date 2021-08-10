Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $10,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

