Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%.

KOS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,886. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $906.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 3.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

