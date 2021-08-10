Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

MKC stock opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.93.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.