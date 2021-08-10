Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 481,894 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 497,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,986,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 333,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,098,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.