Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH opened at $309.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $224.33 and a 1-year high of $312.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.02.

