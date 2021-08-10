Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.94.

