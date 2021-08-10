Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $584,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $258,000.

BSJL opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

