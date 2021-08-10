Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $110.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

