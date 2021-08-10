Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

