Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. 4,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.12. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

