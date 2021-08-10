L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.800-$12.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.74 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $228.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $232.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

