L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. 54,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,593. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.63. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About L'Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. The company operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, Global Markets & Technologies and Other Activities. The company was founded by Georges Claude and Paul Delorme on November 8, 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

