Lambda 1-Day Volume Hits $12.16 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $27.67 million and $12.16 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00868474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00109100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00154650 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,352,018 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

