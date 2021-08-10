Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Panmure Gordon raised Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

