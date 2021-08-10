Lanceria (LANC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.72 Million

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, Lanceria has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $917,858.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00158485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00146478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,487.35 or 0.99753998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 130,579.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00815157 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,411,338 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lanceria using one of the exchanges listed above.

