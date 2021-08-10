Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells $1,312,752.00 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Ronald Fleming sold 5,156 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $110,183.72.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $393,864.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Shares of Lazydays stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $264.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

