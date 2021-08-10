Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $217.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.67.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $164.92 on Monday. Lear has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lear will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.