Lear (NYSE:LEA) vs. Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Critical Survey

Lear (NYSE:LEA) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lear and Empower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 5 12 0 2.71 Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lear currently has a consensus price target of $190.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Empower has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Empower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Empower is more favorable than Lear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.6% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Empower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lear and Empower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $17.05 billion 0.58 $158.50 million $5.33 30.94 Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Empower.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Empower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 3.73% 17.71% 6.22% Empower N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lear beats Empower on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage battery management systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+TM, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXOTM, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOXTM, STRUCSURETM, AVENTINO, and TeXstyleTM brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

