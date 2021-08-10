LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €155.60 ($183.06) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €137.30 ($161.53).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €133.50 ($157.06) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €125.94. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.