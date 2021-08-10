Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

LEGH stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,447,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,205.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $285,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,184,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,487,299.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,828. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

