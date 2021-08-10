Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%.

LEGH traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 83 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.11. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $265,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $284,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,485,375 shares in the company, valued at $48,191,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,411 shares of company stock worth $4,058,828. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

