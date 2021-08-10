Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 32,879 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,879 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 28.1% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $102,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.28. 69,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,147,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

