Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Has $425,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,910,000 shares of company stock worth $227,041,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.73. 97,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,281,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

