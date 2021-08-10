Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $202,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX traded down $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,868. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

