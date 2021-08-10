Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises 0.9% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $948,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after buying an additional 103,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,951. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

