Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Piper Sandler

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

LMND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -29.64. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.47.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,303 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

