Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Given New €120.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($135.29) to €120.00 ($141.18) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS LNZNF opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.07. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets botanic cellulose fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Fibers, Lenzing Technik, and Other segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in sportswear, home textiles, and mattresses, as well as hygiene articles such as wet wipes and baby wipes; modal fibers; viscose fibers for use in clothing fabrics, wipes, tampons, and wound dressings; and filament yarns under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

