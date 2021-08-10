Lev Peker Sells 66,161 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CEO Lev Peker sold 66,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,321,235.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lev Peker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Lev Peker sold 50,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 888,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,065. The company has a market cap of $912.32 million, a P/E ratio of -271.00 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CarParts.com by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,714,000 after purchasing an additional 562,192 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

