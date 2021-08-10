LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 2,275 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 56,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,956. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.