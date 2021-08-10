LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 303.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,433 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHYD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

NYSEARCA SHYD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,314. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46.

