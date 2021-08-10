LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,729. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.