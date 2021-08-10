LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 65,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $20.49.

