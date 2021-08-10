Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.690-$4.790 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of LSI opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.95. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

